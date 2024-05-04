First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,542 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 582.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

