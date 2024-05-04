First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

