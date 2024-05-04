Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRI

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.