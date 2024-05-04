Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Trading Down 1.2 %

Standex International stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $119.14 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

