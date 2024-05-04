Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $418.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.94 and a 200 day moving average of $383.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

