Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

