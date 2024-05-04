Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

SMP stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

