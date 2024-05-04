First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.