Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,360,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.26 and a 200-day moving average of $261.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

