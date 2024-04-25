Cormark Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of SilverCrest Metals worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

