Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-$3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DRS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.