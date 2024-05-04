Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,792 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.04. 204,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

