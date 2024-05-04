DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $802,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

