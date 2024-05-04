XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

XPEL Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPEL will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter worth $539,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 28.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

