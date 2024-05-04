Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Shares of WING opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.49 and its 200-day moving average is $288.00. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

