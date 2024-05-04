Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $58.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $58,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.41. 951,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,080. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.35.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
