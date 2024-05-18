Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Acquires C$82,245.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00.

Myron Maurice Stadnyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at C$16.76 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.6153082 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

