Insider Selling: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Busey alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $52,808.00.

First Busey Stock Up 0.7 %

First Busey stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BUSE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Busey by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.