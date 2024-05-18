Mark Brosius Sells 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total transaction of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Brosius sold 63 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.19, for a total value of $24,959.97.

On Monday, May 13th, Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total value of $12,105.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $398.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

