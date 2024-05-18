Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.50

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 17794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

