Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 6,100 Shares

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 4.0 %

ARKR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.