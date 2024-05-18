Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Sells $67,404.22 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BERY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
