Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Sells $67,404.22 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,803,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

View Our Latest Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.