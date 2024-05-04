WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.09.

WW opened at $2.09 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

