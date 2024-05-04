First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

