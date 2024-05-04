Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $193.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $193.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

