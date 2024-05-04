Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starbucks worth $55,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,153,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.