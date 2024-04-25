Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$156.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.75.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
