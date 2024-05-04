Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PPL were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

