Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CP stock opened at C$112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.