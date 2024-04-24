BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.73. 125,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 406,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $778.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

