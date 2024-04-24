XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.55 and last traded at $113.93. 1,179,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,292,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 520.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 76,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 66,415 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of XPO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth about $268,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

