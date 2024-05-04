Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,866 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $139,171.74.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $127,630.36.

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $82,643.88.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,826 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $249,705.36.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87.

Natera Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after purchasing an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 103,668 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 52.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

