Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

