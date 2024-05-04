SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.