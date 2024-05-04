SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.