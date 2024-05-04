Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 12,176 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.31. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.