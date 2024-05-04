InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NSPR stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
