Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

SSD opened at $181.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.