Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

