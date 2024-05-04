OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

