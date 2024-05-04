OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
