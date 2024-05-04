Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

