Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
