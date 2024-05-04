Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

