Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $487.09 million, a P/E ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 611,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

