Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 0.6 %

Enova International stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,528 shares of company stock worth $3,726,727 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enova International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Enova International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.