Bfsg LLC Acquires New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,912. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $133.26.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

