Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 375 at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.77) to GBX 375 ($4.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.16) to GBX 489 ($6.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDR

Schroders Stock Up 1.9 %

Schroders Increases Dividend

SDR stock opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 346.20 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 475.70 ($5.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($318.92). Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.