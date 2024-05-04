Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NXR
Norcros Trading Up 0.8 %
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.