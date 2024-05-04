Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 193.50 ($2.43) on Wednesday. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

