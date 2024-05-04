Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Loungers Price Performance
Loungers stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.89.
Loungers Company Profile
