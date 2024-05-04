Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Loungers stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.89.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

