National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($15.22).

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

National Grid Company Profile

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,033.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

