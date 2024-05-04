Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.80 ($2.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). Corporate insiders own 25.28% of the company's stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

