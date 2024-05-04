Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFD
Premier Foods Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). Corporate insiders own 25.28% of the company’s stock.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.